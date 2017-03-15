Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 1:49 a.m.

Super Quiz: Proverbs

This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. Better __ than ___.

  2. _ is thicker than _.

  3. A good __ makes a good __.

  4. Many a true __ is spoken in ____.

  5. _ is one thing, __ is another.

  6. The darkest ___ is just before ___.

  7. The road to ___ is paved with good ___.

  8. A man who is his own ___ has a fool for a ___.

  9. A _ is not recognized in his own __.

ANSWERS

  1. Late, never or safe, sorry

  2. Blood, water

  3. Beginning, ending

  4. Word, jest

  5. Saying, doing

  6. Hour, dawn

  7. Hell, intentions

  8. Lawyer, client

  9. Prophet, land

Food on 03/15/2017

