Super Quiz: Proverbs

Better __ than ___.
_ is thicker than _.
A good __ makes a good __.
Many a true __ is spoken in ____.
_ is one thing, __ is another.
The darkest ___ is just before ___.
The road to ___ is paved with good ___.
A man who is his own ___ has a fool for a ___.
A _ is not recognized in his own __.
ANSWERS
Late, never or safe, sorry
Blood, water
Beginning, ending
Word, jest
Saying, doing
Hour, dawn
Hell, intentions
Lawyer, client
Prophet, land
