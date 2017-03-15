TODAY’S D-I STATE GAME

UALR women at Southern Miss

WHAT WNIT first round WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss. RECORDS UALR 24-8; Southern Miss 23-10 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas INTERNET lrtrojans.com; southernmiss.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.6 3.2 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.3 2.7 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 7.6 6.9 F Ronjanae Gray, 6-0, So. 9.1 5.1 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.2 6.3 COACH Joe Foley (288-152 in 14th season at UALR, 744-233 in 30th season overall)

SOUTHERN MISS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Shonte Hailes, 5-6, Fr. 6.5 2.8 G Brittany Dinkins, 5-7, Sr. 18.4 4.0 G Megan Brown, 5-10, Jr. 6.6 3.4 F Lashyra Cotton, 5-11, Sr. 7.3 4.5 F Jayla King, 5-9, Jr. 10.4 6.9 COACH Joye Lee-McNelis (215-194 in 13th season at USM; 444-350 in 26th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR USM 61.8 Points for 70.5 55.0 Points against 62.5 +3.0 Rebound margin +1.9 +2.4 Turnover margin +4.8 42.8 FG pct. 44.4 29.1 3-pt. pct. 32.1 75.0 FT pct. 71.2 CHALK TALK UALR is 0-4 all-time in the WNIT. The Trojans lost to Southern Miss in 2008, Murray State in 2009, Pacific in 2013 and Saint Louis last season. … This is the first game of the WNIT and the only game on the schedule today. … The Trojans had won six consecutive before a 79-71 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday in New Orleans. … The winner will face Alabama or Mercer in the second round.