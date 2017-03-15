Trump airs tax hit of '05: Paid $38M

WASHINGTON -- The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgment came shortly before MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reported on two pages of Trump's 2005 tax forms on her Tuesday night show.

The records were obtained by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, who said he received the documents unsolicited, in the mail. He suggested that they might even have been sent by Trump.

The documents have become highly sought-after because Trump refused to release his returns during the campaign, breaking a decadeslong tradition. He claimed he was under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and said his attorneys had advised against it -- though experts and IRS officials said such audits don't bar taxpayers from releasing their returns.

The White House pushed back pre-emptively Tuesday night regarding the information in Maddow's hands, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," the statement said. It added that Trump, as "one of the most successful businessmen in the world," paid "no more tax than legally required."

The statement went on to say: "Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns."

The unauthorized release or publishing of federal tax returns is a criminal offense, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to five years in jail. But Maddow argued that MSNBC was exercising its First Amendment right to publish information in the public interest.

The White House statement continued: "The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans."

The statement was issued to reporters anonymously and was to be attributed to a White House spokesman.

On the basis of the documents obtained by Johnston, Trump paid $36.5 million in taxes on $153 million in income, for an effective tax rate of around 24 percent. That percentage is higher than the roughly 10 percent the average American pays each year -- but below the 27.4 percent that taxpayers earning $1 million a year average, according to data from the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The forms showed that Trump made $67 million in real estate royalties, $42 million in business income, $32 million in capital gains, $9 million in taxable interest and $998,599 in salary in 2005, for a total of nearly $153 million. After writing off $103 million, he reported adjusted gross income of nearly $49 million.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. suggested that the disclosure only demonstrated his father's business acumen. "Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realdonaldtrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes!" he wrote on Twitter.

Democrats immediately pounced on Tuesday night's report, arguing that the White House's decision to release details of Trump's 2005 taxes before Maddow's show undercut his past refusal to release any such information.

"If they can release some of the information, they can release all of the information," Zac Petkanas, a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.

The White House has not said whether the president plans to release his returns while he's in office. More than 1 million people have signed a White House petition urging the president to release them.

alternative minimum tax

Trump's tax returns spotlight the role of the Alternative Minimum Tax, which was established nearly five decades ago to prevent the wealthy from using deductions and clever accounting to largely avoid paying taxes.

The Alternative Minimum Tax is a separate gauge of tax liability that, according to critics, has ensnared more middle-class people than intended, raising what they owe the federal government each year. It requires many taxpayers to calculate their taxes twice -- once under the rules for regular income tax and then again under Alternative Minimum Tax -- and then pay the higher amount. The Alternative Minimum Tax rejects specific deductions, including for dependents and assorted real-estate write-downs.

Though opponents of the Alternative Minimum Tax have focused on the growing number of upper-middle-class earners who pay the tax, Trump's 2005 disclosure shows it prevented him from avoiding most of the taxes he paid in 2005. If not for the Alternative Minimum Tax, Trump's effective tax rate would have been just 3.5 percent.

"Trump's return shows that he's pushing tax changes that benefit multimillionaire heirs like him, not the middle class," said Lily Batchelder, a tax law professor at New York University and former majority chief tax counsel for the Senate Finance Committee. "His proposal to repeal the [Alternative Minimum Tax] would have slashed his own tax burden by $31 million, and his income tax rate would be lower than the average rate paid by families earning $75,000 to $100,000."

Trump, according to his campaign website, has said he wanted to eliminate the tax, which is expected to bring in more than $350 billion in revenue from 2016 to 2025.

Trump long insisted the U.S. public wasn't interested in his returns and said little could be learned from them. But Trump's full returns would contain key details about things like his charitable giving, his income sources, the type of deductions he claimed, how much he earned from his assets and what strategies Trump used to reduce his tax bill.

The issue was a major point of attack from his Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton, who suggested Trump had something to hide.

Trump initially promised in a January 2016 interview that he would release the returns. He then backpedaled, saying he would wait until the IRS had completed its audit. In May 2016, his lawyers released a letter saying that his personal tax returns had been "under continuous examination" by the IRS since 2002, and that the examinations for the returns from 2009 on were continuing.

Trump's current finances are set to face a new test with the coming April 15 tax deadline. All U.S. presidents are automatically audited every year, as prescribed by a guideline in the IRS manual in place for presidents and vice presidents since the 1970s.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Jeff Horwitz and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker, Susanne Craig and Jesse Drucker of The New York Times; and by Philip Rucker and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.

