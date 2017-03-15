Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike

WASHINGTON — Are mortgage rates headed up? How about car loans? Credit cards?

How about those nearly invisible rates on bank CDs — any chance of getting a few dollars more?

If, as everyone expects, the Federal Reserve raises its benchmark interest rate Wednesday afternoon and signals the likelihood of additional rate hikes later this year, consumers and businesses will feel it — maybe not immediately, but over time, especially if the Fed raises rates multiple times in 2017.

The Fed's thinking is that the economy is a lot stronger now than it was during the first few years after the Great Recession ended in 2009, when ultra-low rates were needed to sustain growth. With the job market in particular looking robust, the economy is seen as sturdy enough to withstand modestly higher loan rates in the coming months and perhaps years.

"We are in a rising interest rate environment," noted Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at HIS Markit.

