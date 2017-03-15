BASEBALL

Price likely to DL

The Boston Red Sox say lefthander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of his sore pitching elbow. Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in a spring training game. Manager John Farrell said “it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season. We really won’t have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time and right now, I don’t know when that’s going to be.” Boston had hoped for a formidable rotation headed by Price, Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in December from the Chicago White Sox.

Yamada’s HRs lead Japan

Tetsuto Yamada hit two home runs to lead Japan to an 8-5 victory over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. Seiichi Uchikawa broke a 5-5 tie on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Yamada made it 8-5 with a two-run shot to center field at the Tokyo Dome. Yamada also hit a lead-off home run in the first inning. Twotime champion Japan improved to 2-0 in Pool E and can advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles with a victory over Israel (1-1) this morning.

Molina, Puerto Rico win

Yadier Molina hit a home run and added an RBI single to lead exuberant Puerto Rico to a 3-1 victory against the Dominican Republic in the second round of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night in San Diego. Eddie Rosario doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth and also threw out a runner at the plate for Puerto Rico, which snapped the Dominicans’ 11-game WBC winning streak. It was a rematch of the 2013 WBC title game, which the Dominicans won 3-0 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park. The small but peppy crowd at Petco Park chanted, clapped, waved flags and banged cowbells throughout the game. After right fielder Rosario threw out Jean Segura at the plate with a one-hopper to catcher Molina to end the top of the first, pitcher Orlando Roman jumped in the air while Molina punched the air in celebration.

Surgery for Cardinals pitcher

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Schafer will have surgery this week on his left elbow and could ultimately need a Tommy John operation. Schafer, 30, spent six seasons in the big leagues as a speedy outfielder with the Braves, Astros and Twins, but is trying to reinvent himself as a pitcher after his career appeared to have ended. Schafer felt soreness in his forearm over the weekend after struggling in exhibition games. The Cardinals said Tuesday that an MRI revealed the injury. Schafer will have surgery Friday, and it will be determined then whether he requires a ligament repair or a complete reconstruction.

BASKETBALL

Coates to miss tournament

South Carolina forward Alaina Coates will miss the NCAA Women’s Tournament with an ankle injury, making a Gamecocks’ potential run to the Final Four that much harder. Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday that Coates won’t play in the tourney because of continued problems from a sprained right ankle. The 6-4 Coates was an All-SEC first-team selection who led the league with 10.7 rebounds a game this year. Coates also averaged 12.9 points a game. Coates has missed three of the past five games since injuring her ankle in a loss at Missouri on Feb. 19. She also missed South Carolina’s SEC Tournament championship victory over Mississippi State. The Gamecocks (27-4) open play Friday against 16th-seeded UNC Asheville (19-14).

Missouri to hire search firm

The University of Missouri will pay $80,000 to a search firm helping the university find a new men’s basketball coach to replace Kim Anderson, who was fired after three seasons. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that the university released details of its contract with the Parker Executive Search firm Monday. The fee doesn’t include direct expenses, which are capped at $9,600. The contract also doesn’t include costs for such things as committee travel and background investigations, which will be billed separately. Athletic Director Jim Sterk has said the school is using the search firm primarily to provide confidentiality to candidates. Missouri used search firms to fill several vacancies in the athletic department, including for football coach Barry Odom and former athletic director Mack Rhoades.

FOOTBALL

Shoulder surgery for Del Rio

Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is to have surgery on his throwing shoulder today. Coach Jim McElwain said “it’s not major,” adding that Del Rio is getting his right shoulder “cleaned out.” Del Rio had surgery on his left shoulder in January. He hasn’t practiced this winter, allowing freshmen Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask to split repetitions. Del Rio started six games last season, throwing for 1,358 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Del Rio missed two games early last year because of a sprained left knee and sat out the final five after injuring his throwing shoulder at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in November.

TENNIS

Nadal, Venus advance

Rafael Nadal defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday at Indian Wells, Calif., for his 50th career victory at the desert tournament. Nadal won 80 percent of his first-serve points and three of five break points. Verdasco had seven double faults. Venus Williams advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001 with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Shuai Peng, the last remaining qualifier in the draw. Williams had 40 winners, 40 unforced errors and won the final four games of the match after trailing 3-2. In other women’s matches, No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova advanced when 15th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky retired trailing 5-1 in the first set; No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted No. 5 Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; and No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia. On the men’s side, No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori routed 25th-seeded Gilles Muller 6-2, 6-2; American Donald Young defeated 14th-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; and Malek Jaziri got by American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

SLED DOG RACING

Seavey becomes oldest winner of Iditarod

Mitch Seavey won his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday, becoming the oldest champion at age 57 and helping cement his family’s position as mushing royalty.

The Seward, Alaska, musher brought his dogs off the frozen Bering Sea and onto Front Street in the Gold Rush town of Nome after crossing nearly 1,000 miles of Alaska wilderness.

He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey, and lapped the oldest musher record that he set at age 53 in 2013. He previously won the race in 2013 and 2004.

“This is kind of a ride of a lifetime,” Mitch Seavey told a camera crew for the Iditarod website as he was packing his sled to leave the last checkpoint, White Mountain.

“I hope there’s more, but it’s fantastic to see these guys perform,” he said of his dog team.

The Seaveys have now won the last six races. Dallas Seavey won four of those races, and his father finished second the last two years. The two are close but competitive.

The family’s ties to the race go back to the first Iditarod, held in 1973, when Mitch Seavey’s dad, Dan, mushed in the event.

Mitch Seavey admitted that while winning is nice, it’s just part of the journey.

“This is the joy of the dog team, the accomplishments of the kennel and family,” he said. “The winning is kind of checking the box, but getting it done is really where the value is.”

The younger Seavey, who is 30, had victories in 2012 and from 2014 to 2016.

The race started March 6 in Fairbanks, with 71 teams trying to navigate nearly 1,000 miles of grueling Alaska wilderness to the finish line in the old Gold Rush town of Nome. Four mushers have scratched.