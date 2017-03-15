N.Y. flags Exxon alias of Tillerson

DALLAS -- New York's attorney general has accused Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of using an alias in emails to talk about climate change while he was the chief executive officer of Exxon.

Eric Schneiderman made the accusation in a letter sent to a New York court Monday. He is investigating whether the company deceived investors and the public by hiding for decades what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.

Schneiderman said Exxon failed to disclose that Tillerson used an account named "Wayne Tracker" to send and receive emails. Wayne is Tillerson's middle name. The account was used from at least 2008 through 2015.

Exxon Mobil spokesman Alan Jeffers said Tillerson's regular email address received a large number of emails and the Wayne Tracker account was created for secure and quick communication between Tillerson and senior executives over a broad range of topics.

Tillerson resigned as chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp. after being picked to become the nation's chief diplomat.

Top Marine vows to bridle crudity

WASHINGTON -- Declaring "enough is enough," the top U.S. Marine on Tuesday told senators that he intends to fix the problem that led to current and former Marine Corps members sharing nude photos of female Marines online and making lewd or threatening comments about them.

Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, vowed to hold Marines accountable through whatever legal and other means possible. He acknowledged the scandal may hurt recruiting of women and that changes have to be made in the Marine Corps culture.

But angry and skeptical members of the Senate Armed Services Committee demanded more, saying the military hasn't done enough to combat sexual assault and harassment despite years of complaints and problems.

"This committee has heard these kinds of statements before," said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Iowan's views stir fuss on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Tuesday distanced itself from comments about immigrants made by Republican Rep. Steve King, as Democrats pressed House GOP leaders to punish the Iowa lawmaker by stripping him of a chairmanship.

Last weekend, King, a strong supporter of Trump's stand on immigration in the 2016 campaign, said that America can't restore "our civilization with somebody else's babies" and warned of a liberal effort to destroy Western civilization through immigration.

Questioned about the comments, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump "believes that this is not a point of view that he shares."

In a CNN interview on Monday, King stood by his comments.

In a statement Tuesday, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said GOP leaders should immediately remove King from the chairmanship of a House Judiciary subcommittee.

"Does their silence mean Congressman Steve King's vile racism is acceptable?" Pelosi asked.

