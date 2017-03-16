Little Rock police: Failed gun sale ends with man injured after 3 would-be buyers fire shots

Three men fired shots inside a Little Rock home after the victims tried to sell the assailants a firearm Wednesday evening, police said.

Police arrived at a home on Blue Rock Place around 5:50 p.m. after getting a call about gunfire, according to a police report.

Officers reportedly found three .40-caliber casings in the street outside the home. A neighbor told them he heard gunshots inside the residence, ran to the window and saw three men armed with handguns leave in a gray car, the report said.

Officers later found one of the victims, a 20-year-old from Benton, suffering from a gunshot wound at CHI St. Vincent, the report said. The two other victims, also from Benton, were at the hospital and told police they were meeting the three men at the Little Rock home to sell them a firearm.

No property was listed as missing on the report, and no suspects were named.