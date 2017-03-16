Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 2:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Boy, 12, robbed by 2 girls while waiting to be picked up from school, Little Rock police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:02 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock 12-year-old said two girls attacked him and stole his cellphone while he was waiting to be picked up from school Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road around 4:10 p.m. and found a 12-year-old boy who said he had been robbed of his Samsung Galaxy cellphone, according to a police report.

The boy told police he was waiting for his mother to pick him up from Cloverdale Magnet Middle School when two girls he did not know grabbed him, forced him to the ground and took the phone.

One of the girls the boy pointed out was nearby when police arrived. Officers asked the 14-year-old what happened, and she told them that another girl asked her to help steal the boy's cellphone, but she declined.

The 14-year-old was taken to a police station for further questioning, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Boy, 12, robbed by 2 girls while waiting to be picked up from school, Little Rock police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Queen1976 says... March 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

The thugs are getting younger as every day passes..

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online