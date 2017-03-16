Boy, 12, robbed by 2 girls while waiting to be picked up from school, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock 12-year-old said two girls attacked him and stole his cellphone while he was waiting to be picked up from school Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road around 4:10 p.m. and found a 12-year-old boy who said he had been robbed of his Samsung Galaxy cellphone, according to a police report.

The boy told police he was waiting for his mother to pick him up from Cloverdale Magnet Middle School when two girls he did not know grabbed him, forced him to the ground and took the phone.

One of the girls the boy pointed out was nearby when police arrived. Officers asked the 14-year-old what happened, and she told them that another girl asked her to help steal the boy's cellphone, but she declined.

The 14-year-old was taken to a police station for further questioning, the report said.