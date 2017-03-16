2 brothers stabbed after agreeing to give someone ride home in Little Rock, police say

Two Benton residents were stabbed early Thursday after agreeing to give someone a ride in Little Rock, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department was called around 3:15 a.m. to 23rd and Tyler streets in reference to a cutting that had just occurred, a report stated.

Two victims — 31-year-old Harold Johnson and his 28-year-old brother Brandon Johnson — were found sitting on the front porch of the address, authorities said.

Harold Johnson told officers that he, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend had been driving in the area of the Electric Cowboy off Interstate 30 when they agreed to give someone a ride.

While taking the person to the area of 23rd and Tyler streets, the person they'd picked up stabbed Brandon Johnson with a knife “for no apparent reason,” at which point, Harold Johnson attempted to intervene but also got stabbed, police said.

Both victims then walked to the 2200 block of South Harrison Street. The whereabouts of the girlfriend after the stabbing were not immediately clear.

Brandon Johnson was taken to UAMS Medical Center while Harold Johnson was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, the report noted.

The assailant was described as a white male who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He wore a dark blue baseball hat, dark blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.