The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 15, 2017

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-16-727. Sandra Murphey v. Donald Fuller, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Dismissed without prejudice. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-16-955. Gale A. Askins v. Kroger Limited Partnership and Sedgwick Claims Management, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-15-798. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People v. Hubert Bass, Member and Chairman of the Election Supervisory Committee of the Crittenden County Branch of the NAACP, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-16-716. John Cecil Green and Gail Green v. David Stueve, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

CV-16-925. Lisa Faussett and Arvol Baty Jr. v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-15-937. Rebecca K. McMahen v. Kenneth Mack Robinson and American Express Centurion Bank, from Pope County Circuit Court. Supplemental addendum ordered. Harrison and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-16-850. Brookshire Grocery Company v. Cleon Morgan Sr., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-16-386. Jimmy Wilson v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, and CenterPoint Energy, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Abramson, Glover, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, Klappenbach, and Whiteaker, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-16-613. Lee Baker v. Office of Child Support Enforcement, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-16-298. Willie Wells v. State, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-16-835. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. and Claims Management Inc. v. Patricia Armstrong, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-16-481. Cameron Wornkey v. Ashley Deane, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-16-383. Rodric D. Cohns v. State, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-16-414. Christopher Chad Poland v. Meredith Poland, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 13th Division. Affirmed; motion denied. Gruber, C.J., and Virden, Harrison, and Glover, JJ., agree. Gladwin, Whiteaker, Vaught, and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-16-679. Clara C. Gaither v. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Glover and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-16-651. Jeremy Shane Fudge v. Whittney Lynell Dorman, from Union County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Harrison, JJ., agree.

CV-16-1045. Lydia Selsor and Edward Troutman v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

