Arkansas court rejects effort to block inmate's execution

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected an effort to block the execution for one of eight inmates who are scheduled to be put to death next month.

Justices on Thursday denied a motion to recall the mandate in the case of convicted murderer Jason McGehee, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection April 27. McGehee's attorney had asked justices to vacate his death sentence and send his case back to a lower court for resentencing, citing problems with the verdict forms in his resentencing.

McGehee's attorneys had filed the motion two weeks before Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month scheduled the executions to occur over a 10-day period in April. The state said this week it had enough lethal injection drugs to move forward with the executions.