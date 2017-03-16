Arkansas teenager killed in collision on U.S. highway

A teenager was killed after two vehicles collided on a U.S. highway in Craighead County Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 15-year-old from Hoxie was riding in a 1998 Chevrolet that was traveling south on U.S. 63 near Bono shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chevrolet crossed the centerline into the path of a 2011 Ford heading north, and the vehicles collided, police said. The teen, whose name was not released, suffered fatal injuries.

The Chevrolet's driver, 18-year-old Dustin Harmon of Hoxie, was reported injured. The Ford's driver, 67-year-old Carol Shearon of Hardy and two boys in that vehicle, ages 6 and 3, were also injured in the wreck.

At least one of the people injured in the wreck was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro and at least one other was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, police said.

The 15-year-old's death is the 89th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.