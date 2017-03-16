Basketball: NWA Showcase tips Saturday in Pea Ridge

Northwest Arkansas senior basketball players will get one more chance to lace up their shoes on Saturday for the third annual NWA Senior Showcase all-star basketball games.

The Showcase will be held at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Gym with the girls game starting at 5 p.m., and the boys game to follow.

The cost of admission is $10 and the event is sponsored by the Arkansas Alumni Classic.

The group is also hosting similar events in McGhee on April 1, and in Blytheville on April 8. In all, more than 90 senior basketball players from across the state will participate in the all-star games.

For more information, visit arkansasalumniclassic.com

The rosters for the NWA Showcase will include:

Girls A^Girls B

Jennifer Anthony (Pea Ridge)^Juliza Brown (Har-Ber)

Juella Brown (Har-Ber)^Kaylee Brown (Farmington)

Karrington Whaley (Har-Ber)^Angela Saitta (Haas Hall)

Avery Dayberry (Pea Ridge)^Haley Dougan (Springdale)

Maggie Fletcher (Pea Ridge)^Shannon Throgmorton (West Fork)

Halie Jennen (Providence Academy)^Topazia Hawkins (FS Northside)

Peyton McCurdy (Providence Academy)^Nadia Salley (Fayetteville)

McKenna Burnett (home school)

Boys A^Boys B

Britton Caudill (Pea Ridge)^Ethan Bowman (Ozark)

Kenyatta Garrison (Springdale)^Tevin Brewer (FS Northside)

Jordan Hemphill (Bentonville)^Westin Church (Pea Ridge)

Bryce Means (Lincoln)^Brandon Fenner (Charleston)

SK Shittu (Providence Academy)^Ryan Taylor (Har-Ber)

Matt Thomas (Pea Ridge)^J.M. Gregg (Eureka Springs)

Braden Thomas (Providence Academy)^Joey Hall (Pea Ridge)

Braeden Williams (Har-Ber)^Matthew Kaunitz (Har-Ber)

Alex Boudreaux (Har-Ber)^Jmani Randall (Fayetteville Christian)

^Trevor Atwell (Harrison)

Sports on 03/16/2017