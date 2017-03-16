Bicyclist killed in wrong-way crash on bridge in North Little Rock identified

The bicyclist fatally struck by a pickup traveling the wrong way on the Main Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Police said Ricky Anderson, 52, of North Little Rock died at the scene after he was hit by a Ford F-150 that drove south on the northbound side of the bridge after fleeing a nearby crash. The bicycle was traveling north, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup — who was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in the crash — has not yet been identified, police said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shut down the bridge between downtowns Little Rock and North Little Rock for several hours.

