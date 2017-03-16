Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 10:42 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Bicyclist killed in wrong-way crash on bridge in North Little Rock identified

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:36 a.m.

police-block-the-north-side-of-the-main-street-bridge-after-a-wreck-killed-2-people-wednesday-afternoon

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Police block the north side of the Main Street bridge after a wreck killed 2 people Wednesday afternoon.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Brandon Riddle

The bicyclist fatally struck by a pickup traveling the wrong way on the Main Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Police said Ricky Anderson, 52, of North Little Rock died at the scene after he was hit by a Ford F-150 that drove south on the northbound side of the bridge after fleeing a nearby crash. The bicycle was traveling north, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup — who was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in the crash — has not yet been identified, police said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shut down the bridge between downtowns Little Rock and North Little Rock for several hours.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bicyclist killed in wrong-way crash on bridge in North Little Rock identified

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online