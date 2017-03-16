Fishing hot spots

LAKE CONWAY Water is stained and is at a normal level, with surface temperatures in the low 50s. Bream fishing is fair at about 6 feet deep in the creek channels. Use worms or crickets. Crappie fishing has been excellent around the cypress trees with minnows or jigs. Bass fishing has been good near the shoreline with white spinnerbaits or plastic lizards. Catfishing is excellent on limblines and trotlines using goldfish and trotline minnows.

MILLWOOD LAKE Anglers have been catching largemouth bass from 2-7 pounds with 7-inch lizards, Brushhawgs, 10-inch worms, Rat-L-Traps, crankbaits and chatterbaits on points, ditches and in creek channels. The key is to find water temperatures that are 5-8 degrees warmer than surrounding areas. Pre-spawn females are moving into spawning areas, and several in the 5-9 pound range full of eggs were caught and released this week. Rogues and Cordell Redfins have been catching 2- to 4-pound bass near the golf course and Millwood Lake State Park. Black/blue/purple and spring bream chatterbaits are catching 4- to 6-pound bass along creeks and ditches. War Eagle spinnerbaits in Cole Slaw, Spot Remover and white/chartreuse continue taking keeper-size largemouths in Mud Lake, Horseshoe and McGuire oxbows.

DEGRAY LAKE The fish have dropped to deeper water off secondary points in major coves and creeks. Try a Texas or Carolina rigged worm or lizard fished slowly off the deep side of the point. Green pumpkin and red shad are reliable colors. For bigger fish, try a jig with a critter trailer. Look for fish in the upper end between Shouse Ford and Cox Cove. Crappie have retreated to the deep cover at 20-25 feet. Try a 2-inch tube in black/chartreuse or red/chartreuse on a 1/16-ounce jig head over attractors between Shouse Ford and Point Cedar.

