Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 3:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:04 a.m.

The Helena-West Helena School District will demolish a junior high building on its Central High School campus and replace it with a building that will house 700 seventh- through 12th-grade students. An article in Wednesday's edition about the passage of a 9.75-mill increase was unclear about the demolition and new construction plans.

State Desk on 03/16/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online