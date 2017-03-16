The Helena-West Helena School District will demolish a junior high building on its Central High School campus and replace it with a building that will house 700 seventh- through 12th-grade students. An article in Wednesday's edition about the passage of a 9.75-mill increase was unclear about the demolition and new construction plans.
State Desk on 03/16/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
