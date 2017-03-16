Jacksonville firefighters recognized for work

When a building catches on fire, most people run away from the flames. Fortunately, there are men and women trained and willing to run into the blaze in order to help those in need.

The Jacksonville Fire Department recently recognized several of its members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“The city of Jacksonville is so blessed to have men and women of the calibre who serve in the Jacksonville Fire Department both as firefighters and EMTs, as well as paramedics,” Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher said. “I have been the recipient of their services, as well as receiving testimonials from citizens on a regular basis of the outstanding quality of work [these professionals] perform. I am so excited to be associated with such world-class performers as they elevate our city to the highest of standards with quality service second to none. Each and every firefighter within the department strives to excel in their positions, thus creating, I believe, one of the top departments in the nation.”

Firefighter and EMT Allen Wells was recognized as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year. Wells is a “highly respected informal leader,” Fire Chief Alan Laughy said in an email.

Wells has received several certifications above his pay grade, including Fire Officer II; Leadership I, II and III; Arson Investigation; FBI Basic Crime Scene Investigation; and BLS Healthcare Provider CPR Instructor certification.

In addition to his regular duties, Wells serves as an assistant to the fire marshal and spends time investigating fires. He also serves as a member of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and is the department’s webmaster.

The 2016 Paramedic of the Year is firefighter/paramedic Cody Henley.

“Cody Henley is a well-respected paramedic and decision-maker,” Laughy said. “Paramedic Henley goes beyond the job and into the community.”

Aside from placing in statewide EMS competitions last year, Henley demonstrated firefighter protective equipment for Career Day in the schools; helped run the first Heroes and Hot Dogs event, which celebrated the relationship between the community and first responders; and designed and sold Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts, raising more than $1,400 for the American Cancer Society.

Lt. Grant Warner was named the 2016 Junior Officer of the Year. Laughy said Warner is a volunteer at the Beebe Fire Department, helping protect the area he lives in. He is also a member of Pulaski County Task Force 1, where Laughy said Warner gains knowledge from numerous training classes.

The 2016 Officer of the Year is Capt. Allen Marshall.

“Allen Marshall is the consummate team builder, on and off duty,” Laughy said.

Laughy said Marshall, along with Lt. Andy Bates, came up with the idea of Heroes and Hot Dogs. Marshall also continues pursuing professional development, including his completion of the Chief Fire Officer Course and the 16-hour National Seminars Training course in HR law.

The 2016 John M. Vanderhoof Award went to training officer Capt. Dewan Laws. The award, which is named after retired Jacksonville Fire Chief John Vanderhoof, is awarded to a person in the department who shows a dedication to duty and devotion to the community.

“Capt. Dewan Laws authored a $10,611 grant from the Firehouse Public Safety Grant program,” Laughy said. “This allowed JFD to purchase two Bullard Eclipse LDX thermal imaging cameras. These cameras allow firefighters to see heat signatures to find fires and potential survivors.

Laws also coordinated numerous joint training exercises, including partnerships with the Little Rock Air Force Base Fire Department, Ashland Chemical and the Sherwood Fire Department. Laughy said he also completed Chief Officer certification, Rad IQ — radiation HazMat training — and did 20 hours of Chief Officer Leadership Development from Texas A&M University. He also competed an associate degree in fire and emergency response from Southern Arkansas University Tech., graduating cum laude.