Legendary Parkview Coach Flanigan talks future Hogs, reveals breaking news on Recruiting Thursday

Legendary Little Rock Parkview head coach Al Flanigan talked about future Razorbacks Khalil Garland and Ethan Henderson on Recruiting Thursday, and also broke some news about his career.

Flanigan, who has won six state titles as a head coach and six more as an assistant, said Garland is the best driven to the basket that's ever coached and talked about Henderson's unlimited ability. He also had glowing words for senior forward Javon Franklin.