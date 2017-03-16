Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 10:41 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Legendary Parkview Coach Flanigan talks future Hogs, reveals breaking news on Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:53 p.m.

ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT GAZETTE/MELISSA SUE GERRITS 03/15/2014 -Parkview coach Al Flanigan reacts on the sideline during the 3rd period in their 6A Championship Game against Jonesboro March 15, 2014 in Hot Springs.

Legendary Little Rock Parkview head coach Al Flanigan talked about future Razorbacks Khalil Garland and Ethan Henderson on Recruiting Thursday, and also broke some news about his career.

Flanigan, who has won six state titles as a head coach and six more as an assistant, said Garland is the best driven to the basket that's ever coached and talked about Henderson's unlimited ability. He also had glowing words for senior forward Javon Franklin.

Arkansas Online