Letter bomb explodes at International Monetary Fund office; Greek ties seen

PARIS — French prosecutors are investigating a possible Greek link after a letter exploded Thursday at the Paris' office of the International Monetary Fund, lightly injuring one person.

The IMF incident came as a Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for a letter bomb sent to the German Finance Ministry the day before.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday night investigators found "residues of Greek stamps" on the letter bomb at the IMF's office in the French capital.

French President Francois Hollande called Thursday's explosion in Paris "an attack" and noted "a similarity with another event of the same nature in Berlin. ... We are trying to establish the causes of what happened as part of an international investigation."

Authorities in Athens confirmed the Greek lead in the investigation.

"We've just been informed by the French authorities that [the parcel] was posted from Greece," Greece's deputy minister for public order Nikos Toskas told Antenna TV.

Toskas added that whoever sent the Paris' letter bomb used the name of a senior Greek conservative opposition lawmaker, Vassilis Kikilias, and "the address of an office that is no longer in use."

The failed letter bomb sent Wednesday to the German Finance Ministry also had the name of a false sender, that of another senior lawmaker from the same party, Adonis Georgiadis.