Commute sentences

Governor: I write to plead with you not to carry out the eight executions you scheduled for next month. I believe there are so many reasons for you not to execute these men, but only one reason to do this--to advance your political career! An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind and it is not the Gospel.

Even though you like to invoke the cause of murder victims' families, I am the sister of a murder victim and you do not hold executions for me. If you were to serve my needs, you would commute the sentences of all the men on Arkansas' Death Row to life without parole and save the state the expense of prosecuting and executing the death penalty. This money would be better used for enhanced crime-solving and services for victims' families.

For the sake of human decency, morality and the Gospel.

JUDITH ELANE

Little Rock

Who gets health care?

As a society we need to step back, take a long look, and decide what health care we want for our citizens. If all we want is for those who can afford it to have it, problem solved! We do nothing except stop reimbursing hospital emergency rooms for services they render without being paid.

If, on the other hand, we want all citizens to have a minimum level of care and we want the private free market to provide it, then everyone must have a private insurance policy. If the premiums are to be affordable, everyone, and I mean every person, healthy or sick, must buy a policy. The only way to do that is to have incentives to buy a policy and/or penalties for not buying.

That, however, seems to be the major complaint to the current Affordable Care Act. Speaker Paul Ryan proudly displayed a pie chart that illustrated how unfair it was that the insurance premiums of so many healthy people were subsidizing the health care for a small number of sick people. Does Speaker Ryan not understand that his chart was a perfect description of how any private insurance program works?

So, it seems like we are looking for a new and wonderful system that our best minds have, for years, been unsuccessful in finding. An idea: Medicare is working for millions of our citizens right now. Why not Medicare for all? Yes, taxes will have to go up to pay for it, but I trust our Congress to figure out a way to put lipstick on that pig. They do it so well for the things they want.

RICHARD L. PICARD

Little Rock

Death penalty wrong

State-sponsored murder is not consistent with our moral values or even common sense. I have written to the governor, asking him to cancel the execution of the eight prisoners he has scheduled in April, two at a time. When the state takes a life as revenge for wrongs committed, it is giving citizens permission to do the same. Taking revenge causes more violence, including murders over small infractions, and even war.

I believe the death penalty doesn't prevent crime. It justifies it. Instead of spending money to put people to death, let's spend that money to hire more counselors and help rehabilitate them.

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

Good enough for us

I have read the online version of the American Health Care Act, have listened to both sides of the aisle on the pros and cons, but what I have not seen or heard is that this insurance will be the only insurance that we the taxpayers will offer to Congress.

As an independent American, I cannot accept any insurance act unless this provision is a distinct part of it. After all, if the American Health Care Act is good enough for you and me, it should be good enough for the Washington critters.

JANISE BAILEY

Jasper

Civil rights are for all

In the tradition of Quakers, we wish to publicly state the following: The Fayetteville Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends reaffirms our unqualified support of the protection of the civil rights of everyone. In accordance with our testimonies of equality and community, we remain convinced of the human dignity of all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. We extend our support and gratitude for the efforts of the city of Fayetteville to work to protect the rights of and prevent discrimination against its citizens.

KAREN TAKEMOTO

Farmington

The standard method

Only the Republicans could craft legislation that takes health care away from millions of Americans, raises the price for the poor and elderly, and at the same time hands out billions of dollars in tax breaks to the rich. They use the word "access" to health care, stating that Americans should have the right to choose. I believe that is simply a way for the Republicans to rid themselves of any responsibility for the thousands of people (Americans) who will get sick and die for lack of health care.

It seems it is standard Republican method to rake blood from the backs of the poor to temporarily sate the appetites of the super-rich, all the while preening and posturing and declaring themselves loyal, patriotic public servants, staking even more claim to what they perceive as the moral high ground. Their champion in the White House has declared that everybody will be covered, but how can anyone in their right mind believe anything that Donald Trump says?

But even the so-called Obamacare Lite isn't enough for many of the Republicans, who want to totally abolish any form of universal care, claiming it's just another entitlement that we can't afford. National debt-conscious keepers of the fold the Republicans are, at least until another financial crisis, a war or two, handouts to the big pharmaceuticals or tax breaks for the rich show up on their to-do list, when the time is right. What they apparently want is to turn America into a Third World country, with a destitute, poverty-ridden working poor and a super-rich ruling class that calls all the shots. They're getting plenty of help from the Trump administration, which is playing copycat with the Russian model as their dream state.

JOEL EMERSON

Elkins

Cops are human, too

I applaud the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Hunter Field and Amanda Curcio for their Sunday article "Deadly-force data lacking" and would like to add a few quick observations regarding police shootings.

One, the certainty of the use of deadly force when required by police must remain uppermost in the minds of every citizen, criminal or not. If the public starts seeing namby-pamby police response to crime, crime will only increase. Two, we shouldn't even consider hiring police personnel who don't have, or can't be trained in, the mindset to use deadly force when they believe their lives or the lives of innocent people are threatened. Three, the reaction time an officer needs to protect life often isn't long enough to make a perfect decision, and never will be. Officers are human, every situation is different, and we shouldn't ask them to do a job that can't ever be done perfectly every time then hold them accountable for honest mistakes.

I think the percentage of police officers who are actually looking to shoot someone for no good or not good enough reason is pretty small. Surely the aggravation of all the paperwork, public scrutiny, court appearances, potential job loss and the slight chance of indictment has a calming affect on at least some of those few who really do like mayhem and cordite. But I know that the chances of there not being any cops who are looking for an excuse to shoot someone are also pretty small. And I know the recent heightened reporting of policemen being murdered has increased that number. That being the case, my best response is to assume I've got an officer who has had a friend killed and who's decided he's not going to let that happen to him. Therefore, I'm going to be respectful with no attitude, hidden hands or sudden moves. Cops are human and there is no law or study that will change that.

DAVID PACE

Searcy

