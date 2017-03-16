Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 10:40 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock bondsman accidentally shoots man he was trying to apprehend, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:03 a.m.

rick-mckinney-53-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Rick McKinney, 53, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas bondsman was booked into jail early Thursday morning after he tried to take someone into custody and his gun discharged, breaking the man's arm, police said.

North Little Rock police were called to an address in the 4600 block of East Broadway and found a man who had been shot in the arm, according to a report. At the scene, 53-year-old Rick McKinney of Little Rock told police he accidentally shot the victim, the report said.

Police said they learned that McKinney is a bondsman with First Stop Bail Bonds and was attempting to take the man into custody on felony warrants. The pair engaged in a struggle, and McKinney's weapon went off, police said.

The bullet hit the victim in the forearm and broke a bone, the report said.

McKinney was arrested on a charge of second-degree battery and booked into Pulaski County jail around 1:40 a.m. without bail. The man McKinney reportedly tried to take into custody was not listed on the online inmate roster as of 9 a.m.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock bondsman accidentally shoots man he was trying to apprehend, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

wowy says... March 16, 2017 at 9:49 a.m.

Seriously? This man, McKinney should be given a medal.

( | suggest removal )

TravisBickle says... March 16, 2017 at 10:06 a.m.

Well, there goes his career as a bail bondsman.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online