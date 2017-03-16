Little Rock bondsman accidentally shoots man he was trying to apprehend, police say

An Arkansas bondsman was booked into jail early Thursday morning after he tried to take someone into custody and his gun discharged, breaking the man's arm, police said.

North Little Rock police were called to an address in the 4600 block of East Broadway and found a man who had been shot in the arm, according to a report. At the scene, 53-year-old Rick McKinney of Little Rock told police he accidentally shot the victim, the report said.

Police said they learned that McKinney is a bondsman with First Stop Bail Bonds and was attempting to take the man into custody on felony warrants. The pair engaged in a struggle, and McKinney's weapon went off, police said.

The bullet hit the victim in the forearm and broke a bone, the report said.

McKinney was arrested on a charge of second-degree battery and booked into Pulaski County jail around 1:40 a.m. without bail. The man McKinney reportedly tried to take into custody was not listed on the online inmate roster as of 9 a.m.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.