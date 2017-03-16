LIVE: Arkansas-Seton Hall Thursday updates

— Live updates from Arkansas and Seton Hall's press conferences a day before their first-round matchup.

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard

— Last year we never had a chance to recover from the Big East tournament. This was more of a normal week. “We’re a little more rested and a little more emotionally where we usually are.”

— On Ismael Smith’s defense: “It’s been a tough year for Ish. He got hurt at Georgetown on Feb. 4 and has only played 3 games since Feb. 4. He hasn’t had quite the year we were expecting.” As valuable as the 3 big players because of what he does defensively.

— On Arkansas’ depth: “It’s not any easy thing to neutralize.” To go 10-11 deep is impressive. Usually, this time of the year most teams shorten their rotation to 7-8. Even did it in the SEC championship. The most impressive thing is the guard depth. “You look at what Barford is doing. His last 8 games have been as impressive as anything.”

— “Their tempo is a lot like Creigton. We’re lucky we have someone in our league that plays as fast as them.” Gone back to their Creighton practice plans. A lot of transition drills. Will be a shocker initially because most of the teams they’ve played recently have been slower. Last meeting with Creighton was early February.

— “I like Moses because of the way he runs the floor. I think the amount of pressure he puts on bigs…” can block shots and do other stuff. But what’s most impressive is a guy his size with his physicality that can run the floor. His stamina is impressive.

— “We call Angel Moses Malone.” Angel’s tremendous at following his own shot and using his lower body to get position. Doesn’t out-jump you. Doesn’t out-quick you.” Good at figuring out angles. Kind of like Dennis Rodman in how he knows who’s shooting and where the ball will go. Loved his motor coming out of high school. Wasn’t a relentless rebounder.

Seton Hall's Angel Delgado, Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez

— AD: My rebounding is god-given.

— KC: "If you know him, you know he can't jump over a newspaper," but he's a great rebounder.

— DR: Coach gets on me about rebounding, but it's hard to rebound when Angel's in the game.

— KC: Arkansas seems similar to Creighton as far as pace. Lot of similarities between the 2 teams.

— DR: This year we have more experience. Last year, we won the Big East championship and weren't ready for how big the NCAA Tournament was.

— KC: We were still on our Big East Tournament championship high.

— AD on Moses Kingsley: "I think he will give me a great battle in the post," but I focus on teams from point guard to center. That's how we prepare.

— KC on forward Ismael Smith, who's getting healthier: He's the best defensive players in the league.

— KC: This was a big step for us to get back after last year. Getting a win and advancing would be great.

— DR on Arkansas' depth: "I feel like if we can stop their guards, we can probably slow them down a bit." They have good guard depth. If we can slow them down and stop them from winning, we can have a good chance of winning.

— KC: They're deeper, but the TV timeouts will help. If we can keep the guards out of the lane and keep them from hitting 3s, we'll have a good chance of winning.

— DR: "We're more hungry, more focused, taking it one step at a time. We were here last year and know what it's about, what it takes to win. ... Last year, we were tired coming off a great win over Villanova. This year, we're more focused and rested."