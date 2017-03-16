Man threatens to shoot employee at west Little Rock Kroger, police say

Police say a man threatened to shoot an employee at a Little Rock Kroger on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the Kroger at 14000 Cantrell Road around noon after getting a call about an attempted robbery, according to a police report.

An employee told police he saw a man put several items into a shopping cart in the produce section and walk through the store without attempting to pay. The employee followed the man, at which point he turned around and told the worker he would "pop a cap in [his] a**," the report said.

The man then abandoned the cart, walked out of the store and drove away in a black Chevrolet, police said.

No suspects were named on the report.