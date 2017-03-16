Mirrored success

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- John Calipari may be college basketball's king of one-and-done freshman players, but Kentucky's coach still appreciates the impact of junior college transfers Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"When those two figured out how good they were, and when those two figured out what would work at this level, they were ridiculous," Calipari said. "Both of them."

The 6-3 junior guards combined for 31 points in Kentucky's 82-65 victory over the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament final Sunday.

Macon led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with 18 points against the Wildcats. Barford scored 13 points.

"One can come off the bench and get 30, and the other is just a big, physical skill guard who can get wherever he wants on the court," Calipari said. "Those two kids are good. Really good."

Barford and Macon have been good enough to help Arkansas get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years after the Razorbacks went 16-16 last season.

Arkansas (25-9) plays Seton Hall (21-11) at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the South Regional at Bon Secours Wellness Center.

Macon, from Little Rock, scored 30 points off the bench in the Razorbacks' 98-80 victory over Ole Miss on Feb. 18. Barford, from Jackson, Tenn., has been effective at driving hard to the basket.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson, who played at Jefferson (Ala.) Junior College before helping Tulsa win the 1981 NIT championship and play in the 1982 NCAA Tournament as the Golden Hurricane's starting point guard, said it's "a myth" that junior college players can't transition quickly to the Division I level.

Razorbacks junior forward Arlando Cook also has contributed as a junior college transfer this season, but as a role player averaging 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

Macon and Barford are the team's second- and third-leading scorers behind senior guard Dusty Hannahs.

"Some kids, it takes a little longer," Anderson said. "But these guys were great players in junior college, and we had to expedite that process.

"They were up and down at times early, but I think we're seeing them come into their own right now. They're getting more and more comfortable."

Macon is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.1 minutes. Barford is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.2 minutes.

"They've done exactly what I'm sure Mike intended for them to do," Ole Miss Coach Andy Kennedy said. "Come in and make an immediate impact.

"You're talking about two guys that were arguably the two best junior college players in the country last year. Not only that, I think they were a perfect combination for one another in style of play.

"Then you fit them into what Arkansas had returning, and I think that's why they were able to go right back into the NCAA Tournament. I expect them to make a run, too."

Barford was the nation's top junior college scorer last season when he averaged 26.2 points at Motlow (Tenn.) State. Macon averaged 23.9 points at Holmes (Miss.) to rank sixth nationally.

"They've just brought so much to this team, the toughness, obviously scoring and just pure talent," Arkansas senior guard Manny Watkins said. "They've brought leadership, they've brought that grit, the intangible things that you just need to win games at a high level.

"I'm really glad that when they decided to pick a school they picked the Razorbacks."

Arkansas senior center Moses Kingsley said he knew Barford and Macon would be key players this season after the team went through practices in August in preparation for a four-game tour of Spain, but he's still been impressed by their impact.

"They came along fast," Kingsley said. "They knew there was a sense of urgency for us, and they rose up to what we needed. I'm very, very proud of them and grateful from the bottom of my heart."

Macon and Barford have led the Razorbacks in scoring a combined 22 times in 34 games. Macon has done it a team-high 13 times and Barford 9 times, including 8 of the past 14 games.

"If we didn't have those guys coming in, we'd have been in the same spot as last year," Watkins said. "They've helped us out a ton."

Watkins said the seniors provided guidance for Barford and Macon.

"All we did was just lead them," Watkins said. "Show them how it goes in the SEC and Division I basketball.

"The thing with them is they listened to us. They could have come in saying, 'We know all this stuff. We were All-Americans.' But they didn't do that."

Macon is shooting 45.3 percent from the field (134 of 296), including 38.3 percent on three-pointers (62 of 162) and 86.7 percent on free throws (127 of 145).

"I think Macon is phenomenal," Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard said. "He makes tough shots, he can get in the lane and draw fouls, and then he hits his free throws.

"Barford's the same way. Both of those guys are constantly attacking you, putting pressure on you and getting into the lane."

Barford is shooting 44.3 percent (162 of 366). He's at 27.5 percent from three-point range (28 of 102), but he has finished strong on drives and is shooting 75.0 percent (78 of 104) on free throws.

"Sometimes it takes junior college guys, like it does freshmen, half a year or year or even a year-and-a-half to adjust to the Division I level," Florida Coach Mike White said. "A lot of veteran coaches will say junior college players -- the good ones -- will give you a really good year.

"The great ones will give you a year-and-a-half, and it seems Barford and Macon are great ones, because I think they've been tremendous for the Hogs all season."

Macon led Arkansas with 17 points when the Razorbacks won 78-70 at LSU to start turning around the season after a 1-3 stretch dropped them to 17-7. Barford scored 23 points the next game in Arkansas' 83-76 victory at South Carolina.

Barford or Macon has led the Razorbacks in scoring the past 10 games.

"Obviously there was a need for those guys to play, and play right away," South Carolina Coach Frank Martin said. "That's important for junior college guys, because they only have two years.

"I credit Mike Anderson for making a lineup change leading into our game where he moved Barford to the point full time. His team took off, and they've played great going down the stretch.

"Those kids have been great, but I also think Mike deserves a lot of credit."

Up next

(8) ARKANSAS VS. (9) SETON HALL

WHAT NCAA Tournament in the first round of the South Region WHEN 12:30 p.m. Central Friday WHERE Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C. RECORDS Arkansas 25-9; Seton Hall 21-11 SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0 RADIO Razorback Sports Network TELEVISION TNT

Sports on 03/16/2017