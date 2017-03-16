New police chief named in Osceola

OSCEOLA -- Mayor Dickie Kennemore named Ollie Collins the new police chief of the Mississippi County town of 7,400 Wednesday, replacing Chief David Gladden, who retired.

Collins, 56, a captain on the Osceola Police Department, has served the department for 18 years. He was a firefighter in Osceola for four years before becoming a police officer.

Gladden was appointed police chief in 2013. He has served the Police Department for 28 years.

"He's the best-qualified officer for the job, in my opinion," Kennemore said of Collins. "He's a sharp young man, and people here have a lot of respect for him."

Collins also serves on Osceola's school board.

State Desk on 03/16/2017