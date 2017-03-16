100 years ago

March 16, 1917

• That the proposed strike by the four railroad brotherhoods will be prevented or quickly settled by President Wilson is the belief of J.W. Dean, general superintendent of the Iron Mountain railroad. He said the Iron Mountain has taken no steps to combat the strike, which will become effective on Arkansas lines at 6 o'clock Monday night. "If the strike is of any length," Mr. Dean said, "and the roads connecting with ours declare embargoes it will be necessary for the Iron Mountain to do likewise. We could not accept shipments that we could not deliver."

50 years ago

March 16, 1967

• Governor Rockefeller set out Wednesday to convince about 18,000 public school teachers that the flat $500 annual pay raise bill he signed isn't as good as a substitute pay increase bill pending in the House. He wrote letters inviting the teachers -- one of the most effective lobby groups in the state -- to help him convince House members during the current recess to pass Senate Bill 125, which would distribute pay increases to teachers on a formula basis. It would supersede the flat pay raise bill that school teachers appear to favor.

25 years ago

March 16, 1992

• Several brushfires that charred about 50 acres of timber on Shinall Mountain about 11 a.m. Sunday, causing transmission problems for station KLRT-TV, Channel 16, were deliberately set, according to fire officials. A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Arkansas Forestry Commission for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who set the fires.

10 years ago

March 16, 2007

• The man who shot and killed another man with a shotgun before being killed by a Little Rock police officer late Tuesday was serving out his federal prison sentence at a local halfway house. Kendrick Webb, 25, who killed Eli Sanders III, 25, had been finishing his sentence on a bank robbery conviction at City of Faith in Little Rock. Spokesmen for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Arkansas Department of Correction said Webb had been in federal and state custody from 2003-07. He was transferred to City of Faith on Feb. 13 to serve the remainder of his sentence under the house's supervision.

