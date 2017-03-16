Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 16, 2017, 6:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at

(501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

MARCH

16 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Jonesboro. (870) 897-1078.

17 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

17 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Clarksville. (479) 214-7612.

18 Jonesboro chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. J. Town’s Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

18 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Paragould. (870) 530-2320.

23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259.

25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com.

25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802.

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m.www.fellowhiponline.com/events

APRIL

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or www.sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.

Print Headline: OUTDOORS CALENDAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoors calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online