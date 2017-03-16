Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at
MARCH
16 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Jonesboro. (870) 897-1078.
17 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com
17 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Clarksville. (479) 214-7612.
18 Jonesboro chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. J. Town’s Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com
18 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Paragould. (870) 530-2320.
23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259.
25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com.
25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802.
30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m.www.fellowhiponline.com/events
APRIL
1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or www.sci-ar.com
1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.
