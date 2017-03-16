Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at

MARCH

16 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Jonesboro. (870) 897-1078.

17 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

17 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Clarksville. (479) 214-7612.

18 Jonesboro chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. J. Town’s Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

18 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Paragould. (870) 530-2320.

23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259.

25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com.

25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802.

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Rd., Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m.www.fellowhiponline.com/events

APRIL

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or www.sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.