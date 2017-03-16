Park faces animal-welfare claims

BENTONVILLE -- A spider monkey exposed to cold weather developed frostbite on its hands and feet and lost several digits, according to a complaint filed against the Wild Wilderness Drive Through Safari in Gentry.

The complaint, filed in January by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, accuses the owner of 68 violations of the Animal Welfare Act between 2012 to 2016.

[DOCUMENT: Read full USDA complaint against Wild Wilderness]

The incident involving the spider monkey happened between Jan. 6 and Jan. 28, 2014, according to the complaint. Two other violations concerning weather were listed in the complaint.

A news release Tuesday from the Animal Welfare Institute stated the complaint was filed against Wild Wilderness Inc., the company operating the Wild Wilderness park.

"This is one of the worst exhibitors in the country and has been for decades. It is appalling that they have been allowed to continue to operate," said Cathy Liss, institute president. "Enough is enough. We strongly urge the USDA to seek revocation of Wild Wilderness' exhibitor license, as well as a meaningful fine."

The Animal Welfare Institute was started in 1951 to alleviate suffering inflicted on animals by people, according to its website.

Telephone messages left at the operation weren't returned. Representatives with the Department of Agriculture couldn't be reached for comment.

The complaint accuses Wild Wilderness of not providing adequate veterinary care and failing to establish programs to treat animals. There were 13 violations concerning veterinary care.

The complaint accuses Wild Wilderness of willfully violating regulations on at least six occasions by failing to have sufficient distance and/or barriers between animals and the public.

Five wolf hybrid cubs were in an enclosure with no barrier between them and the public June 13, according to the complaint. On Oct. 12 there was no barrier between the public and the young-camel enclosure or between the public and the young-hog enclosure outside the giraffe barn, according to the complaint.

Wild Wilderness is accused of violating regulations several times by failing to have a responsible, knowledgeable and readily identifiable employee or attendant present at all times during public exhibitions.

The park is accused of violating regulations concerning the minimum standard for animals from 2012 to 2016. In one instance, an enclosure housing three primates contained a dirty shelter and had excessive accumulation of dirt, grime and waste on the floor. On another occasion, a rhesus macaque wasn't in an enclosure and was running free in the drive-thru area.

Wild Wilderness resolved violations in 2008 by paying a $3,094 penalty and the company was issued an official warning in 2012 for violations of regulations, according to the complaint.

The 400-acre operation is home to a variety of exotic animals and consists of a 4-mile drive-thru area, petting parks and walking areas for interaction with animals, according to its website.

