Police: 2 assailants, including 1 in clown mask, rob teen walking past Little Rock school

A teenager told police that he was robbed by two people, including one who wore a clown mask, while walking past a Little Rock elementary school.

The 19-year-old victim said a vehicle pulled up next to him about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday near McDermott Elementary School in the 1200 block of Reservoir Road, according to a report.

Two robbers jumped out of the vehicle, a white 2000 Nissan Maxima, brandished guns and demanded money while they went through the teen’s pockets, police said.

The assailants took a box cutter and a lighter from the victim before someone in the car called them back and all occupants fled the scene.

One of the two robbers who exited the vehicle was described as a black male standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He wore a black and gray jacket at the time.

The second assailant, clad in a clown mask, was listed as someone who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. That robber’s gender and race were not immediately clear.

A total of four people were listed as reportedly being involved in the robbery. Descriptions of the remaining two people believed to be involved were not available.

Police searched the area but the robbers were not found, authorities noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.