Shot by gunmen at door, man says

A shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Little Rock left one man injured Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called at about 12:27 p.m. to 7700 N. Chicot Road for a report of a shooting, said officer Steve Moore, a Police Department spokesman.

Police found a man shot multiple times, Moore said, and emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital.

Moore said the victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting victim told police two men showed up at the residence and knocked on the door. The victim opened the door and struggled with the two men before they both opened fire, Moore said.

The shooters fled the apartment building and left in a vehicle, he said.

2 drivers arrested after 2 LR chases

Little Rock police arrested two men who led officers on separate vehicle chases Wednesday, according to arrest reports.

Police said Nykian Raines, 19, was arrested about 1:38 p.m. after he fled from officers in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Raines reportedly crashed the vehicle in a residential area near West 11th Street and South Elm Street and fled on foot before being arrested.

An arrest report states that police found 2.5 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle Raines had been driving.

Raines was charged with fleeing, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana.

In the other police chase, a man reportedly fled from a traffic stop at high speed and led police to Madison and 14th streets. Police said that's where Bennie Lanes, 26, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested about 3:12 p.m. after a short foot chase.

Lanes, who police had tried to stop in connection with a first-degree battery case, had marijuana and a scale in his pocket, according to an arrest report. He was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported in either chase.

Raines and Lanes were being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Wife wounded, NLR man jailed

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man after finding his wife shot in the head.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. to a report of a medical emergency at 3919 Maple St., east of Camp Robinson Road. They found a woman, identified in a police report as Kimberly Chattmas, lying on the floor inside the residence and bleeding from a gunshot wound in her right temple. Police said she was hospitalized.

Further information on her injuries wasn't immediately available.

The woman's husband, Terry Lee Harris, 33, told police she was playing with a gun and accidentally shot herself, according to the report.

A witness reportedly told investigators that she saw Harris carrying a gun after his wife had been shot.

Officers noted in the report that Harris was intoxicated and had blood on his clothing.

Harris was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Court records show he has several aliases, including "Cedric," "Andrew" and "Alron."

Harris was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Metro on 03/16/2017