Recruiting Thursday: Future Razorback Luke Ford and parents rave about Arkansas

Highly recruited tight end Luke Ford and his parents joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his decision to be a Razorback after a two-day visit to Arkansas.

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.

He and his parents, Tim and Lisa spoke highly of the Hogs and what Arkansas had to offer to student-athletes. He immediately started recruiting other prospects for the Razorbacks.

