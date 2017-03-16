Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: Future Razorback Luke Ford and parents rave about Arkansas
This article was published today at 10:07 p.m.
Highly recruited tight end Luke Ford and his parents joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his decision to be a Razorback after a two-day visit to Arkansas.
Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.
He and his parents, Tim and Lisa spoke highly of the Hogs and what Arkansas had to offer to student-athletes. He immediately started recruiting other prospects for the Razorbacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Future Razorback Luke Ford and parents rave about Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.