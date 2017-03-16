Recruiting Thursday: Hog commit Byron Hanspard and his mother talk about his decision

Highly-touted defensive back Byron Hanspard and his mother, Yolanda joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his commitment to Arkansas after Tuesday's visit to Fayetteville.

Hanspard, 6-1, 188, 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, of Desoto, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over more than 15 scholarship offers from schools like Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

Yolanda was sold on the Hogs after talking to Coach Bret Bielema and hearing how he looks out for the well-being of his players.