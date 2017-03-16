Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Admiral Shepard in the ninth

BEST BET Warning Sign in the seventh

LONG SHOT Cataroux in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 0-9 (0 percent)

MEET 96-335 (28.7 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

MALIBUBU*** sprinted competitively against better just two races back, and the blinkers come off after a failed attempt with blinkers on. Winning connections have her spotted well. CLASSIC ARCH followed a two-turn maiden victory in April at Oaklawn with an allowance score at Prairie Meadows. She likely needed her 2017 debut after a long layoff. POINT AT Z BABY last raced at Remington and appeared good enough to win this race. She was claimed by a winning stable and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Malibubu Eramia Broberg 3-1

8 Classic Arch Clawson Matthews 8-1

5 Point At Z Baby Vazquez Caldwell 8-1

2 Elona Santana Holthus 7-2

1 Wolf City Pompell Smith 8-1

7 Cowboy's Mary L Birzer Chleborad 4-1

6 Will Gracie Shine Contreras Vance 6-1

3 Not So Lovely Parker Puhl 12-1

4 Sham's Shoes Loveberry Hornsby 15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 5½ furlongs, 3- and 4-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

OPEN HAND** was a clear second behind a runaway winner in an improved second race. He is dropping in price and keeps the leading rider. VESTED CREEK crossed the wire just one position behind the top selection, and he has raced close to the pace in four consecutive in-the-money finishes. OFFICER GRIGGS has pressed the pace in three consecutive second-place finishes. He owns the fastest last-race Beyer figure and is a big threat if he draws into the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Open Hand Santana Moquett 3-1

5 Vested Creek Canchari Witt 7-2

14 Officer Griggs Laviolette Smith 7-2

8 Reverend Don Loveberry Petalino 6-1

12 Mostly Sunny Rodriguez Whited 9-2

7 Dudete's Wino De La Cruz Martin 15-1

3 Hot Blooded Song Corbett Martin 10-1

4 He Gotta Go Eramia Myers 15-1

10 Onthemoneysonny Clawson Dixon 12-1

2 Thunderupalley Roman Ashauer 15-1

1 Divine Counsil Canchari McKellar 12-1

6 Flagon Felix McBride 20-1

11 Priza N a Half Marquez Carranza 20-1

13 Brother J.R. Bedford Rengstorf 30-1

3 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

SILVER LINING JOHN*** was pressured through honest fractions and proved stubborn to the wire when defeating stronger optional claiming rivals. He was claimed by sharp connections and drew a perfect post for a sprinter with speed. SON OF PEARL is back in for $7,500 after a clear 3-length victory. The often-claimed sprinter can win right back if he holds form for new trainer Karl Broberg. HOTBUTTEREDSOUL ships from Turfway on the heels of a clear front-running victory against similar, and he appears better on dirt than synthetic surfaces.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Silver Lining John Franco Diodoro 5-2

2 Son of Pearl Cannon Broberg 3-1

1 Hotbutteredsoul Rocco Foster 6-1

7 Turn Back Time Santana Garcia 6-1

3 Wildcat Friendship Contreras Vance 6-1

4 Infiltration Corbett Durham 6-1

6 Enlisted Man Landeros Foster 15-1

5 Hemminger Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

DISTINCTLY MINE** is dropping to the lowest price of her career after a pair of solid races at the meeting. She was claimed by a sharp claiming trainer who generally gets an improved performance. COTTON CLUB CUTIE has won three of seven races at this sprint distance. She is turning back after a pair of useful route races, and she is also dropping in class. BLAKE BEAUTIES lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a competitive fourth-place finish. The exceptionally quick mare may go the distance in the third start after a layoff.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Distinctly Mine Eramia Broberg 4-1

9 Cotton Club Cutie Cannon Compton 10-1

1 Blake Beauties Rocco Foster 5-1

8 Titfortat Rodriguez Contreras 3-1

6 Fleet Grey Contreras Asmussen 8-1

7 Big Island Blonde Franco Holthus 9-2

4 Timeless Truth De La Cruz Martin 6-1

5 Hollarforadollar Landeros Domenosky 8-1

3 Sandy's Song Corbett Matthews 15-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

CATAROUX** has been showing speed to classier rivals in two races at the meeting. A return to the form he showed last fall in Kentucky will make him difficult to catch. DRINKIN' SONG was compromised by an outside post and trip in a useful route race. He is back at a preferred distance and is taking a big drop in class. PATRIOTIC AMERICAN raced near the lead in an improved third-place finish. He broke his maiden last season at Oaklawn and may be sitting on a peak effort.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Cataroux Canchari Hartman 8-1

5 Drinkin' Song Corbett Von Hemel 3-1

12 Patriotic American Contreras Morse 4-1

14 Hawkshaw Marquez Ortiz 4-1

13 Heartland Hit Loveberry Petalino 4-1

11 Scattered Cash Court Smith 4-1

6 Since Forever Eramia Broberg 6-1

7 Teriat Felix Mason 12-1

4 King of the Score De La Cruz Cristel 15-1

3 Green Card Clawson Whiting 15-1

9 First Splash Borel Loy 20-1

8 Popcorn St Julien Whited 20-1

2 Screamin Mushroom Loveberry Fires 20-1

10 Could Be Game Mannrique Payton 20-1

6 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HICKS HONEY** was a fast-closing third in her return from a layoff of 10 months. She was claimed by high percentage connections, and she is a two-time winner at Oaklawn. BANDI'S GAL followed a dominating victory with a second-place finish at this classification, and she was flattered when the third-place finisher came back to win. COMMERCIAL APPEAL is moving into the starter allowance ranks after consecutive wins at Fair Grounds. She drew a favorable post and has competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Hicks Honey Franco Diodoro 8-1

7 Bandi's Gal Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

2 Commercial Appeal Rocco Becker 4-1

5 Wild About Irene Eramia Lauer 9-2

6 Dynamite Jill Corbett McBride 10-1

1 Florida Bird De La Cruz Jayaraman 12-1

11 Cheyenne Blues Santana Cox 8-1

3 Zan Creek Clawson Hale 20-1

12 First Heritage Cannon Van Berg 15-1

8 Devilish Reason Court Jackson 15-1

10 Whataclassylady St Julien Hartman 15-1

4 Disones Pretty Borel Fires 30-1

7 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $60,000

WARNING SIGN*** raced very wide through the turn while prompting the pace in a third-place finish. He recorded a sharp subsequent work and is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks for the first time. TANZANITE was pressured through honest fractions in a 1-length defeat at Fair Grounds, and he picks up a leading rider. UNITED STAND is an unraced 4-year-old who may have been slow to get to the races. His works are fast, and trainer Chris Hartman knows how to train a horse up to a winning debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Warning Sign LQuinonez Caster 2-1

5 Tanzanite Franco Asmussen 9-2

6 United Stand Canchari Hartman 5-1

2 First Offer Santana Stall 5-1

4 Red Clay Magic Rocco Hobby 10-1

8 Perplexed Vazquez Lukas 6-1

9 First Response Contreras Asmussen 12-1

1 Oater Court Fires 12-1

7 Decision Reversed Pompell Mullins 20-1

8 Purse $74,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

FIVE STAR FACTOR** pressed the pace and held on well when a clear second in her first try around two turns. She keeps top rider Ricardo Santana and may not have to improve to graduate. MAKE AMENDS proved game down the stretch in a gutty maiden allowance victory. The lightly raced and improving filly is in good hands and eligible to show more. TAP OF WAR was a troubled third behind the top selection two races back. She is wheeling back in five days after being eliminated at the start in the Grade III Honeybee.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Five Star Factor Santana Moquett 5-2

9 Make Amends Rocco Von Hemel 7-2

2 Tap of War Borel Von Hemel 5-1

8 Sully's Dream Court Cox 15-1

5 Conquest Bandido Hill Catalano 6-1

1 Holiday's Angel Landeros Cox 12-1

10 Dreamcall Contreras Asmussen 8-1

3 Dial Me Birzer Lukas 10-1

7 Ms Fifty First St. Franco Cates 12-1

6 Dutch Parrot Vazquez Van Meter 15-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

ADMIRAL SHEPARD*** had a troubled trip when fourth in his first start after wintering in Louisiana. He is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks, and the pace should be honest enough to set up his late run. RECAPITULATION possesses sprinter's speed. He is having blinkers removed and looms as the one to catch. INCLINED TO DANCE has finished with energy in two sprint races. He is bred to improve at route distances and drew an inside post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Admiral Shepard Contreras Asmussen 2-1

4 Recapitulation Vazquez Stuart 5-1

2 Inclined to Dance Santana Morse 9-2

13 Awesom Champ Cannon Compton 6-1

11 Dribbles Court Smith 6-1

8 City All Star Landeros Caster 10-1

6 Tizatalker Parker Puhl 15-1

5 Trenton Bridge Birzer Van Meter 8-1

9 My Boy Lane Canchari Vance 15-1

1 Betweensatinsheets Borel Brennan 20-1

3 Gumshoe Felix McBride 20-1

10 Majestic Ride St Julien Carranza 20-1

12 Means Pompell Mullins 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Cataroux is an exciting horse to “key” in the fifth race trifecta. Since he stands to go post-ward at a square price, I’ll spread out in the place and show spots. The 50-cent late Pick-4 begins with a full field, and at least three runners stand a big chance. The seventh race drew nine runners and one-to-three horses should cover the race, depending on your opinion of WARNING SIGN. The eighth race drew 10 starters, and several bring credentials to win. The ninth race drew a full field and if I’m close to broke, ADMIRAL SHEPARD is a single. If I’m having a good day, I’ll add a couple more.

Sports on 03/16/2017