Thursday, March 16, 2017, 5:12 a.m.

Senate confirms intelligence chief

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 a.m. Updated today at 3:58 a.m.

PHOTO BY AP/ALEX BRANDON

In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, then-Director of National Intelligence-designate Dan Coats testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's choice for national intelligence director.

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's choice for national intelligence director.

Senators voted 85-12 to approve the nomination of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, making him the fifth person to hold the post created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both Arkansas Republicans, voted to confirm the nomination.

Coats replaces James Clapper, who retired at the end of President Barack Obama's administration.

As the Trump administration's top intelligence official, Coats will oversee the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and 16 other intelligence agencies that have been criticized at times by Trump for past failures and for their assessment that Russia interfered in the election to help him win.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Coats will be an effective director and will restore credibility to the U.S. intelligence community.

A Section on 03/16/2017

Print Headline: Senate confirms intelligence chief

