Senate confirms intelligence chief

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's choice for national intelligence director.

Senators voted 85-12 to approve the nomination of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, making him the fifth person to hold the post created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both Arkansas Republicans, voted to confirm the nomination.

Coats replaces James Clapper, who retired at the end of President Barack Obama's administration.

As the Trump administration's top intelligence official, Coats will oversee the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and 16 other intelligence agencies that have been criticized at times by Trump for past failures and for their assessment that Russia interfered in the election to help him win.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Coats will be an effective director and will restore credibility to the U.S. intelligence community.

