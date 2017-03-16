State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good -- Good Good

CONWAY Good Excellent Poor Excellent

GREERS FERRY Good -- -- Good

HARRIS BRAKE -- Good -- Fair

MAUMELLE Excellent -- Good Excellent

OVERCUP Good Poor Good Poor

SUNSET -- -- Excellent --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Poor Poor Poor Poor

NORRELL Fair Poor Fair Fair

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN Fair -- Fair --

WINONA Good Poor Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- -- Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good -- -- Good

ARKANSAS RIVER* (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Poor Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Poor Fair Fair --

*ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Bream were biting well on worms, crickets, purple/pink/chartreuse jigs at 10-15 feet. Crappie were good on minnows and jigs in the backwaters. Bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms. Catfishing was poor in Clear Lake, but it was rated good near the Terry Lock and Dam with skipjacks. White bass are biting well on Rooster Tails and chartreuse twister tails.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Excellent -- -- --

NORFORK Good -- -- Good

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Water releases from Bull Shoals Dam have made fishing difficult in the middle of the day. The hot spot has been the catch-and-release section at Rim Shoals. The hot flies were olive Woolly Buggers (sizes 8, 10), Y2Ks (sizes 14, 12), prince nymphs (size 14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead sizes 16, 18), pheasant tails (size 14), ruby midges (size 18), root beer midges (size 18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (size 10), and sowbugs (size 16). Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective.

NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been best in the morning. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek has been very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good

COLUMBIA Fair -- -- --

TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Poor Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are being caught on light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits, Spoons, Rapalas and nightcrawlers. Downstream from Houseman Access, smallmouth bass are being caught on soft plastics, U-rigs and drop shots. Crappie are being found around structure at 20 feet.

ELMDALE Fair Good Fair Fair

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good -- Good

SEQUOYAH -- -- Good --

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN -- -- -- Fair

POINSETT Poor -- -- Good

SPRING RIVER There have been big hatches of tan caddis, mayflies and black caddis. Nymphs, Y2Ks and olive Woollies have been working well. Trout will hit hot pink Trout Magnets on the toughest days. Chartreuse and white also have been working well.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD Good -- -- Fair

GREESON -- -- -- Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Excellent -- Good

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY Fair -- -- Poor

OUACHITA Good -- -- Good

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD -- Fair -- Good

CATHERINE Fly-fishermen are catching limits by casting micro-jigs in black or white colors with a strike indicator. Current is key, so target the head and rear sections of shoals. Olive-colored Woolly Buggers and black midges have also taken 15-inch trout. Spin fishermen have accounted for the largest trout caught in the last several weeks by using Super Dupers and Rooster Tails in white or silver colors.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- Good Fair

CHICOT Good -- Good Good

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 03/16/2017