FOOTBALL

Hanspard orally commits to Hogs

One day after having a "phenomenal visit," Byron Hanspard Jr. orally committed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Hanspard, 6-1, 188 pounds, 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, of Desoto, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over more than 15 scholarship offers, including Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas Tech among others.

He almost pledged to the Hogs while attending Arkansas' 31-10 victory over Florida, but wanted to bring his parents to visit. The family visited Tuesday and Hanspard saw enough.

"Like I said before, getting my family up and my parents involved in the process and seeing some of their DB's and corners and getting clarification about the things that were unclear to me and after getting that, that just sealed the deal for me," Hanspard said. "I'm done, I'm fully committed. I definitely can't wait to get on board and get up there."

His father, Byron Hanspard Sr., played for Texas Tech and won the Doak Walker Award in 1996 as college football's top running back.

Hanspard, who's being recruited to play defensive back, had 40 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to help lead the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the Class 6A Division II state championship.

He is the Hogs' fourth commitment for the 2018 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

Bielema expects spring game at stadium

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday that he expects the team's spring game April 29 to be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville even with the north end zone construction project underway.

School officials might have to cap attendance at the stadium to 25,000 or 30,000 and the Razorbacks could only play to the south end of the field, he added.

"I just don't want to put our players in danger," Bielema said prior to pro day at the Walker Pavilion. "At that point, they shouldn't be to the extent of demolishing too much of the field.

"Everyone just felt it'd be good to have the spring game in some capacity."

Bielema said he expected the university would release an update on the plan for the game midway through spring drills, which start March 28 and will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for five consecutive weeks leading into the Red-White game.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UA women's player to transfer

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Aaliyah Wilson plans to transfer, she said on her Twitter page Wednesday.

Wilson said she has requested a full release and is awaiting approval from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville athletics department. The former McDonald's All-American from Muskogee, Okla., averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 26 games off the bench this season.

Wilson's decision to transfer came less than two weeks after Jimmy Dykes resigned as head coach of the women's basketball team. Dykes' resignation came two days after he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he planned to coach the team again next year.

-- Matt Jones

UAFS guard to play in all-star game

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith senior guard Seth Youngblood has been selected to play in the NCAA Division II College All-Star Game on March 24 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Youngblood, who is the first UAFS player to receive an invitation to the all-star game, is one of 20 players from the eight Division II regions to play in the game. He led the Lions in scoring this season, averaging 14.8 points per game, was a first-team all-Heartland Conference selection and was the most valuable player in the conference tournament earlier this month.

Youngblood is the team's all-time leading scorer and helped lead the Lions to a school-record 23 victories this season. The Lions earned their second consecutive regular-season championship and first-ever tournament title before losing to Colorado School of Mines in the first round of the NCAA Division II regional tournament.

Hendrix guard earns regional honor

Hendrix College senior guard Hank Aldous was tabbed as a first-team selection Wednesday to the All-South Region team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Aldous led the Southern Athletic Association in scoring, averaging 17 points per game, and was named the conference's player of the year. He was third in the SAA in rebounding average (6.5 per game), sixth in blocks (21) and ninth in assists (66).

BASEBALL

ASU drops midweek home game

Southern Illinois University scored three runs in the third inning Wednesday and another in the sixth to beat Arkansas State University at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (9-7) led 1-0 in the first inning on a home run by Jeremy Brown, but the Salukis responded in the third inning. Ryan Sabo was hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a Connor Kopach groundout. Ryan Smith was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second with one out before Greg Lambert hit an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Hutchins followed with a sacrifice fly to give Southern Illinois a 2-1 lead, and after Logan Blackfan walked on four pitches, Jake Hand hit an RBI single through the right side to increase the lead to 3-1.

Arkansas State cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Joe Schrimpf, but Southern Illinois got an insurance run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Dyllin Mucha.

Brown finished 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored to lead the Red Wolves, who managed only 4 hits and left 9 runners on base. Hand was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Salukis (9-7), who had 6 hits and left 8 runners on base. ASU starter Collin Cahill (1-2) took the loss after allowing the 3 SIU runs in the third inning -- all earned -- on 2 hits with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts over 31/3 innings.

GOLF

ASU's Stirn given SBC award

Arkansas State University freshman Zan Luka Stirn was named the Sun Belt men's player of the week Wednesday.

Stirn shot a 10-under-par 206 to finish in second place at the Tiger Invitational in Auburn, Ala., which included a 19-team field, which included Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State. He finished three shots behind individual champion Thomas Eldridge of UNC Wilmington.

UA's Garza named freshman of the week

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshman Luis Garza was named the SEC's freshman of the week Wednesday.

Garza has seven top-20 finishes in nine starts this season, including his third top-10 showing after a 3-under-par 141 at the Southern Intercollegiate in Athens, Ga., earlier this week. He also has the third-best freshman scoring average (71.7) in the conference.

TENNIS

Hendrix senior honored

Hendrix College senior Pratheepa Ravikumar of Rogers was named the Southern Athletic Association's women's player of the week Wednesday.

Ravikumar won her singles and doubles matches Sunday in the Warriors' 8-1 victory over Howard Payne. She won 6-2, 7-5 in singles play, then teamed with Rebecca Sherman to win 8-5 in doubles. Ravikumar and Sherman improved to 9-3 in doubles play this season. Ravikumar is the second Hendrix women's player to earn the conference honor this season.

Sports on 03/16/2017