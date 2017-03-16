Style: Beast mode

Well, the (mostly) live action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is posed to dominate theaters this weekend, and we have it covered like fur on a, er, giant bison man? Anyway, in addition to a review, our Dan Lybarger goes deep to remember Howard Ashman, the ill-fated lyricist who made the fairy tale an allegory for the HIV he'd contacted.

And our Philip Martin tells us all about John Oliver look-a-like Louis Theroux’s My Scientology Movie, which is showing next week at the Ron Robinson Theater. And Karen Martin fills us in on the latest in home video. All in Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.