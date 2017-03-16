Home / Latest News /
Troopers charge 2 women in fight over shoveled parking spot
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
ASHLAND, Pa. — State troopers have charged two Pennsylvania women with disorderly conduct for a hair-pulling fight that broke out over a newly shoveled parking spot on a snowy street.
Troopers in Schuylkill County say a 23-year-old woman claimed she shoveled the spot only to have her 43-year-old neighbor's husband park his pickup in it. It happened in Ashland borough Tuesday night. The region took the brunt of that day's winter storm.
Police say the women argued about the parking space before pushing and punching one another and then pulling each other's hair.
Both have been charged with disorderly conduct.
The citations are being mailed to the women.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Troopers charge 2 women in fight over shoveled parking spot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.