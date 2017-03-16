Trump's budget shifts targets

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, an overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Today's scheduled budget release will make cuts to targets such as foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as medical research, help for homeless veterans and community-development grants.

The budget is set for official release this morning, but The Associated Press and other news outlets obtained the document in advance.

"A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its No. 1 priority -- because without safety, there can be no prosperity," Trump said in a message accompanying his proposed budget titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again."

The budget eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts, legal aid for the poor, low-income heating assistance and the AmeriCorps national service program.

The FBI will be spared, while the border wall will receive $1.5 billion in the ongoing fiscal year, with another $2.6 billion planned for the 2018 budget year starting Oct. 1.

More than 3,000 EPA workers would lose their jobs, and programs such as Obama's Clean Power Plan would be eliminated. EPA grants for state and local drinking and wastewater projects would be preserved.

