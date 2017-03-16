Wet-road crashes fatal to two drivers

Two people died in accidents on Arkansas roads.

A 20-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer on a wet road Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. as Taylor Watkins of Thornton was driving north on Arkansas 9 near Lono in a 2005 Ford Focus, according to a preliminary report.

Police said the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic on a curve and struck the front of a southbound Peterbilt truck.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Hot Spring County Coroner Aaron Davis, the report stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Steven McDougald, 55, of El Dorado was injured in the wreck.

Authorities noted that rain was falling at the time of the collision.

A man was killed Saturday when his vehicle ran off a roadway into a steep ditch in Van Buren County, authorities said.

Scotty Ray Cossey, 37, of Bee Branch was driving a 2006 Lincoln LS south on U.S. 65 about 8 miles north of Damascus in Van Buren County around 5 p.m., according to a state police report.

Cossey's vehicle veered into the northbound lane, then he overcorrected and the Lincoln hit a guardrail before traveling down a steep ditch into an embankment, police said.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, and no one else was reported injured.

