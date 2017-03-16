FOOTBALL

Hightower re-signed

The New England Patriots have re-signed Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Hightower’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, tweeted the agreement on Wednesday and his agent Pat Dye Jr. confirmed it. The new pact is for four years and $43.5 million. It brings back one of the Patriots’ biggest free agents, who has helped New England win two Super Bowls in his five NFL seasons. He has 372 tackles and 17 sacks since being a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012.

Niners pick up center

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to acquire center Jeremy Zuttah from the Baltimore Ravens for an exchange of draft picks. The Ravens will move up 12 spots in the sixth round in the deal announced Wednesday. Baltimore will now select with the 186th pick, while San Francisco will have the 198th selection. Zuttah must pass a physical to make the deal official. The Ravens reportedly were going to release Zuttah to save $5.8 million in salary cap space before making the trade. Zuttah has started 117 games in nine seasons, including all 16 last season when he was picked for the Pro Bowl.

Revis’ charges dismissed

A judge has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from a fight last month in Pittsburgh. Revis had been charged with aggravated assault and other counts in a fight Feb. 12 in which two men were punched and knocked out. A witness testified Wednesday that he came to Revis’ aid during the fight and was responsible for the knockout punches. Police said the incident began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. The Jets released Revis shortly after the incident and he’s yet to sign with another team.

BASEBALL

Home runs lift U.S.

Hometown favorite Adam Jones hit a tying home run leading off the eighth inning and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot three batters later as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 on Wednesday night in the second round of the World Baseball Classic in San Diego. After being shut down for the first five innings by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Americans broke through against Venezuela’s bullpen. Hosmer, the MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game, singled leading off the seventh and scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s sacrifice fly. Hector Rondon (0-1) started the eighth for Venezuela and Jones homered to right-center to tie it at 2-2. Christian Yelich singled and Nolan Arenado flied out before Hosmer muscled a shot an estimated 418 feet to right-center for the lead. In other WBC games Wednesday in Tokyo, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo sparked a five-run sixth inning with a home run to lead Japan over Israel 8-3. With a perfect 6-0 record through the first two rounds, two-time champion Japan advances from Pool E along with the Netherlands, which beat Cuba 14-1 at the Tokyo Dome. Israel and Cuba were eliminated.

Agent, trainer convicted

A Miami jury on Wednesday convicted a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer on charges they smuggled Cuban baseball players to the U.S. in search of big profits from professional free agent contracts. The verdict came after jurors heard about six weeks of testimony in the trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, who were indicted on conspiracy and alien smuggling charges for an operation that began in 2009 and involved a number of high-profile Major League Baseball players. The jury deliberated only about five hours before the verdict. Prosecutors said Hernandez faces between three and 15 years in prison and Estrada — convicted of more smuggling counts — faces between five and 35 years behind bars. They also face forfeiture of more than $15.5 million, plus real estate, four Mercedes-Benz vehicles and the contents of bank accounts. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams set sentencing for July 11 and will allow both men to remain free on bail. Defense attorneys promised there would be appeals. Trial evidence showed an existing Cuban smuggling operation that brought people from the communist-run island to Mexico became the platform in 2009 for the much more lucrative trade in elite ballplayers. People involved in that operation testified it was ultimately overseen by Hernandez and Estrada.

BASKETBALL

Huskies fire coach

Washington has fired coach Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons at the school, falling short of an NCAA Tournament bid in the final six despite a steady stream of NBA talent. Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen announced the decision Wednesday, although a split between Romar and his alma mater seemed destined as the Huskies slogged through another lackluster season — even with freshman star Markelle Fultz, a projected top-five NBA draft pick. Romar was 298-196 in his 15 seasons with the Huskies, taking Washington to six NCAA Tournaments and three appearances in the Sweet 16. Washington went 9-22 this season, the worst of Romar’s tenure, and was 2-16 in conference play.

TENNIS

Federer, Kyrgios win

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., on Wednesday in a fourth-round match that saw the longtime rivals meeting much earlier in a tournament than usual. Federer broke Nadal four times in advancing to the quarterfinals in just over an hour. Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak at the desert tournament ended in a 6-4, 7-6 (3) loss to Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Federer. Also joining Kyrgios in the quarterfinals were No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori, who defeated Donald Young 6-2, 6-4; 17th-seeded Jack Sock, a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 winner over Malek Jaziri; No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic; and No. 27 Pablo Cuevas, who outlasted 11th-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. On the women’s side, No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova beat 19th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

Martin resigns at Cal, hires on at Missouri

BERKELEY, Calif. — In a whirlwind few hours, Cuonzo Martin resigned at California on Wednesday and was announced as the new coach at Missouri in his home state.

He’s headed back to a place he knows well, a big attraction to lure him away from Berkeley after three seasons.

Missouri scheduled a “campus celebration” Monday that is open to the public. Martin will take over for the fired Kim Anderson.

Cal announced Martin’s resignation earlier in the day on the heels of the short-handed Golden Bears’ first-round NIT loss at home to Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. Martin was 62-39 overall, 29-25 in conference.

“We put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home,” Cal AD Mike Williams said.

Martin previously spent three seasons at Tennessee, going 63-41 and guiding the Volunteers to the NCAA Tournament’s regional semifinals in 2013.

He took over a Tennessee program under NCAA investigation in 2011 and went on to average 21 victories per season. But, at times, he struggled to escape the shadow of former coach Bruce Pearl, who led the Volunteers to NCAA appearances in each of his six years on the job.

Martin, a native of East St. Louis, Ill., has been no stranger to the Midwest, having played for Gene Keady at Purdue before working eight years as an assistant there. His first college head coaching job came at Missouri State, where he went 61-41 from 2008 through 2011. He led the Bears to the Missouri Valley Conference title his last season.