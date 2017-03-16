PHOTO: Arkansas teenager finds 7.44-carat 'Superman's Diamond' at state park

While scouring over Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park, a teenager discovered a 7.44-carat diamond — the largest in nearly two years and the seventh-largest in decades, park officials said.

Kalel Langford, 14, of Centerton was about 30 minutes into combing the southern portion of the diamond search area Saturday with his family when he spotted a shiny, dark brown gem, according to a state parks news release.

“It was just a few inches from a stream of water, with a bunch of other rocks that were about the same size,” Langford said in a statement.

Unsure at first of what he’d found, Langford took the gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where it was confirmed as a large diamond.

“Its color was so dark that we weren’t sure if it was a diamond, but we knew we needed to have it looked at,” said Langford's father, Craig Langford.

The teen dubbed the gem "Superman's Diamond," referencing his connection to the DC Comics superhero whose birth name is Kal-El.

Park interpreter Waymon Cox said that conditions were right for finding a diamond, noting that about 1 inch of rain had recently fallen on the plowed search area. Heavy rain can help uncover larger diamonds near the surface, he added.

As of Thursday morning, 97 diamonds had been registered at the state park in Murfreesboro so far this year, weighing a total of 26.84 carats.