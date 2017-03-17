Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 10:38 p.m.

2 people injured in Little Rock shooting, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 9:31 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near the intersection of 16th and Peyton streets Friday, March 17, 2017.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near the intersection of 16th and Peyton streets Friday, March 17, 2017.

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night, Little Rock police said.

Officers were investigating near the intersection of 16th and Peyton streets about 9:30 p.m., the department said on Twitter. Dispatch records show the call came in about 8:30 p.m.

The victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

