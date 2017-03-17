Home / Latest News /
2 people injured in Little Rock shooting, police say
Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night, Little Rock police said.
Officers were investigating near the intersection of 16th and Peyton streets about 9:30 p.m., the department said on Twitter. Dispatch records show the call came in about 8:30 p.m.
The victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
