3 tokens ousted from Monopoly board game; new pieces announced

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The boot has been booted, the wheelbarrow has been wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in the latest version of the board game Monopoly. In their place will be a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.

More than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the property-acquisition game, which is based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City. Pawtucket, R.I.-based Hasbro announced the winners Friday morning.

Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing, grew up playing the game with his family.

"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," he said. "Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T. rex."

There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers.

The existing Scottish Terrier, battleship, racecar, top hat and cat tokens will carry on.