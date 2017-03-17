Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 4:07 p.m.

42-year-old man arrested on 11 counts of child porn, Arkansas sheriff's office says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:51 p.m.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on 11 counts of child pornography, according to the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Jonathen Manek was arrested Wednesday after authorities received a report March 1 that nude photos of underage girls were being sent from one cellphone to another.

Manek is being held on charges of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that several images were obtained during an investigation, leading to Manek’s arrest.

Records show Manek remained at the Cleburne County jail as of Friday afternoon.

Additional information regarding the case was not immediately available.

