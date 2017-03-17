ALABAMA 81, MERCER 57

Ashley Williams finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Alabama women’s basketball team defeated Mercer in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide (20-13) will host the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 2 p.m. Central on Sunday. UALR defeated Southern Miss 72-62 in a first-round game Wednesday in Hattiesburg, Miss. Quanetria Bolton had 14 points for Alabama, which led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 33-30 at halftime and 56-40 at the end of the third quarter. Shaquera Wade added 12 points for the Crimson Tide while Jordan Lewis chipped in with 10 points. Mercer (25-7), coached by former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women’s coach Susie Gardner, was led by Kahlia Lawrence’s 19 points.