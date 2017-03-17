Arkansas House approves bill that increases highways' speed limit to 75 mph

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas drivers could soon reach their destinations a little faster.

The Arkansas House has approved a bill directing the state Highway Commission to raise the speed limit on controlled-access highways to 75 mph. The current limit is 70 mph. Trucks would have to operate at speeds 5 mph less than that of automobiles.

On other roads, the maximum speed limit would climb from 60 mph to 65 mph, if engineers determine the speed can be raised safely.

The bill passed the House on Thursday in a unanimous vote and now heads to the Senate.