Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers vote to allow suits over secret videos
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:46 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to a bill opposed by animal-welfare groups that would let companies sue anyone, including employees, if they share a secretly made videotape aimed at harming a business owner.
The House voted 77-1 Friday in favor of the measure, which was set up to target agricultural practices but opponents warn could threaten nearly all whistleblowers. The House had approved a previous version of the measure, but it was amended in the Senate so it would not apply to health care providers or facilities like nursing homes. The measure now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.
Supporters of the legislation say it targets people who obtain material from nonpublic areas of commercial property and release the material to harm the owner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas lawmakers vote to allow suits over secret videos
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.