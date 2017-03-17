Police: Arkansas man arrested after trying to meet up with minor for sex

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sexual favors from a minor online, officials said.

Faulkner County sheriff's office deputies arrested Dereck L. Mitchell, 39, of Russellville after a two-day investigation, according to a news release.

On Monday, authorities noticed a suspicious ad online that offered money in exchange for sexual contact from a female, the release said.

Officials started to communicate with the person who posted the ad, later identified as Mitchell, over text and on a mobile app, the release said. During those exchanges, Mitchell tried to solicit "illegal sexual contact" from an underaged female in exchange for either money, drugs, or both, the release said.

A meeting was arranged in Conway for Wednesday. When Mitchell arrived, he was arrested, the release said. Cash, a hotel key card, condoms, suspected marijuana and a cellphone were all taken into police custody as evidence, officials said.

Mitchell was charged with internet stalking of a child, a felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance and sexual solicitation, both misdemeanors.

He is being held at the Faulkner County jail without bond.