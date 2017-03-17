Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man arrested in shooting that injured 1 at Little Rock gas station, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a shooting at a Little Rock gas station in early February, police said.
Officers arrived at the Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 1 after getting a call about gunfire, Arkansas Online previously reported.
Police reportedly reviewed security footage and saw a gray 2008 Honda Accord at one of the gas pumps while a silver 2011 Chevrolet Camaro pulled up next to it. A gunman, later identified as 25-year-old Stacy Moore of Monticello, is seen getting out of the Camaro and walking toward the Accord, police said.
Moore then walked back toward his car before firing his gun at the other vehicle, police said. Both cars sped off, and a 34-year-old victim was later found being treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist at Arkansas Children's Hospital, police said.
Moore was arrested on a warrant around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of York Street, according to a police report.
He is being held without bail and faces charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and terroristic threatening, all felonies.
A court date is scheduled for Thursday.
Queen1976 says... March 17, 2017 at 12:28 p.m.
The cops should have blown him away when they had a chance. We all know what's going to happen is that he'll be set free again to continue taking what doesn't belong to him.
